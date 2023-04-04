Pindula|Search Pindula
Chikomba

Chikomba is a district in Mashonaland East Province. it was formerly known as Charter. It is also a constituency.

Location

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Charter East (then Midlands Province) returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chikomba returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 28 630 voters or 59.58 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chikomba returned to Parliament:

Following the death of Chenjerai Hunzvi on 4 June 2001, a by election was held 22–23 September 2001. The result, Chikomba returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chikomba Central returned to Parliament:

Total 12 141 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chikomba East returned to Parliament:

Total 10 480 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chikomba West returned to Parliament:

Total 21 562 votes

Famous Names Associated with Chikomba

