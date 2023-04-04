Cowdray Park
ZEC has released results from the 21 June 2023 nomination court for Bulawayo. [1]
Cowdray Park is a constituency of Parliament. It was formed by the ZEC delimitation exercise in 2023. It is a suburb of Bulawayo, in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
Government
2023 Nomination Court
Cowdray Park Constituency
References
