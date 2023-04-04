Pindula|Search Pindula
Editor Eremenziah Matamisa is a politician. He was MDC-T and then CCC in 2023. He ran for Member of Parliament for Kadoma in 2013.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Editor Matamisa was a member of the COPAC Committee.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Kadoma Central returned to Parliament:

Total 19 756 votes

Events

Nomination Court 2023

The ZEC list of candidates for the August 2023 elections for Mashonaland West Province have been released. [1]

Senate
CCC Zanu PF
Editor Eremenziah Matamisa Bybit Lydia Tsomondo
Tawanda Ralph Magunje Christopher Mutsvangwa
Abigale Usai Priscah Mupfumira
Fidelis Zvidzai Mugari Sikelela James Gumpo
Namatayi Karemba Caroline Tsitsi Mugabe
Charles Mashonganyika Joseph Madziva Chirongoma

Further Reading

References

  1. [Government Gazette Extraordinary, Vol. CI, No. 64 30th June, 2023], Government Gazette Extraordinary Vol. CI, No. 64 30th June, 2023, Published: 30 June 2023, Retrieved: 30 June 2023

