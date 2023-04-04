Editor Matamisa
Editor Eremenziah Matamisa is a politician. He was MDC-T and then CCC in 2023. He ran for Member of Parliament for Kadoma in 2013.
Personal Details
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
Editor Matamisa was a member of the COPAC Committee.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Kadoma Central returned to Parliament:
- Fani Phanuel Phiri of Zanu PF with 9 571 votes or 48.45 percent,
- Editor Matamisa of MDC–T with 9 005 votes or 45.58 percent,
- Thomas Marumisa of MDC–N with 959 votes or 4.85 percent,
- Tendai Munyanduri of PIMZ with 221 votes or 1.12 percent,
Total 19 756 votes
Events
Nomination Court 2023
The ZEC list of candidates for the August 2023 elections for Mashonaland West Province have been released. [1]
Further Reading
References
- ↑ [Government Gazette Extraordinary, Vol. CI, No. 64 30th June, 2023], Government Gazette Extraordinary Vol. CI, No. 64 30th June, 2023, Published: 30 June 2023, Retrieved: 30 June 2023