Emakhandeni–Entumbane

Emakhandeni–Entumbane is a constituency of Parliament. It is a combination of suburbs in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province. The ZEC delimitation exercise in 2023 reformed them into Entumbane/Njube Constituency and Emakhandeni/Luveve Constituency.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Emakhandeni–Entumbane returned to Parliament:

ZEC has released results from the 21 June 2023 nomination court for Bulawayo. [1]
Entumbane/Njube Constituency

and Emakhandeni/Luveve Constituency

