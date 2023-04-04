Emakhandeni–Entumbane
ZEC has released results from the 21 June 2023 nomination court for Bulawayo. [1]
Emakhandeni–Entumbane is a constituency of Parliament. It is a combination of suburbs in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province. The ZEC delimitation exercise in 2023 reformed them into Entumbane/Njube Constituency and Emakhandeni/Luveve Constituency.
Government
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Emakhandeni–Entumbane returned to Parliament:
- Dingilizwe Tshuma of MDC–T with 5 326 votes or 57.87 percent,
- Judith Mkwanda of Zanu PF with 1 974 votes or 21.45 percent,
- Christabell Sibutha of MDC–N with 1 104 votes or 12.00 percent,
- 3 others with 799 votes or 8.68 percent.
Total 9 203 votes
Entumbane/Njube Constituency
- Linda Chinamano – Zanu PF
- Dingilizwe Tshuma – CCC Dingilizwe Tshuma is being sued as a fraudulent CCC candidate. [2]
- Prince Dube – CCC
- Nqobizitha Ndlovu – ZANC
and Emakhandeni/Luveve Constituency
- Brian Samuriwo – Zanu - PF
- Descent Collins Bajila – CCC
- Khulumani Ndlovu – ZANC
Infratsructure
Events
