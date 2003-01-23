Pindula|Search Pindula
Ethan Kachosa

Ethan Kachosa
BornEthan Kachosa
(2003-01-23) January 23, 2003 (age 20)

Ethan Takudzwa Kachosa is an English footballer with Zimbabwean heritage who plays as a right-back.

Background

Kachosa was born on 23 January 2003 in Leeds, West Yorkshire in the United Kingdom to a Zimbabwean family.

Career

Kachosa joined his local side Leeds United where he signed a two-year scholarship in 2019 after winning the Academy's Players' Player of the Year award. He featured for Leeds Under-23s in the EFL Trophy during the 2020/21 season.

Leeds released Kachosa at the end of the 2020–21 season and he joined Sunderland thereafter, signing a two-year professional deal.[1]

In March 2023, Kachosa joined Guiseley Guiseley AFC on loan until the end of the season.[2] The club was playing in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, the seventh tier of English football.

International Career

Kachosa is eligible to play for England, his country of birth, or Zimbabwe through his family.

Further Reading

  1. Zim Teen Ethan Kachosa Signs Two-Year Contract At Sunderland, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: 03 July 2021, Retrieved: 30 August 2023
  2. Dan Godfrey, Kachosa and Richardson join Guiseley, SAFC.com, Published: 23 March 2023, Retrieved: 30 August 2023

