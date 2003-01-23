Ethan Kachosa

Ethan Takudzwa Kachosa is an English footballer with Zimbabwean heritage who plays as a right-back.

Background

Kachosa was born on 23 January 2003 in Leeds, West Yorkshire in the United Kingdom to a Zimbabwean family.

Career

Kachosa joined his local side Leeds United where he signed a two-year scholarship in 2019 after winning the Academy's Players' Player of the Year award. He featured for Leeds Under-23s in the EFL Trophy during the 2020/21 season.