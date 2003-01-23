Ethan Kachosa
January 23, 2003
Ethan Takudzwa Kachosa is an English footballer with Zimbabwean heritage who plays as a right-back.
Background
Kachosa was born on 23 January 2003 in Leeds, West Yorkshire in the United Kingdom to a Zimbabwean family.
Career
Kachosa joined his local side Leeds United where he signed a two-year scholarship in 2019 after winning the Academy's Players' Player of the Year award. He featured for Leeds Under-23s in the EFL Trophy during the 2020/21 season.
Leeds released Kachosa at the end of the 2020–21 season and he joined Sunderland thereafter, signing a two-year professional deal.[1]
In March 2023, Kachosa joined Guiseley Guiseley AFC on loan until the end of the season.[2] The club was playing in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, the seventh tier of English football.
International Career
Kachosa is eligible to play for England, his country of birth, or Zimbabwe through his family.
Further Reading
