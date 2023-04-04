Fortune Binzi

Career

Binzi sharpened his scoring skills at La Sakubva Juniors before joining Mutare City Rovers Football Club.

He later joined Yadah Stars Football Club and was on the club's books during the 2022 Premier Soccer League season where he only managed to score three goals.

He joined Manica Diamonds ahead of the 2023 PSL season as part of a backup plan for the veteran forward, Donald Ngoma.[2]

Binzi, however, proved to be a better goal-scorer than Ngoma after he netted six goals in eight matches when the latter was injured.

He became the first player in the league in 2023 to score a hat trick when his side beat Black Rhinos 4-0 at Gibbo Stadium on 29 April.[3]

Awards

Binzi was voted as the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) Player of the Month for April 2023 by fellow players.