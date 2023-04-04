Gary Bazil Brent (born 13 January 1976) is a former Zimbabwean cricketer. He was a steady, unpretentious wobbler of a seam bowler, possessed with tenacious accuracy, a useful in-swinger and an excellent slower ball. He was appointed the Zimbabwe Women's National Cricket Team coach in March 2022.

Background

Gary Brent was born on 13 January 1976. He acquired Level 2 and 3 coaching certificates in UK and came back to Zimbabwe to coach the age group sides and an opportunity with Mountaineers arose.[1]

Career

Brent was an in-swinging bowler, with a good slow-arm bowling technique. Having missed the cut for the 2003 Cricket World Cup, he made the squad for the 2003/04 tour in Australia. Brent was one of the fifteen "rebel" players who were dismissed in 2004 due to a dispute with the Zimbabwe Cricket Board.