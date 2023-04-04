Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

2008 - He was voted in as member of Parliament for Makokoba constituency in 2008.

Prior to June 2010 - Gorden Moyo was the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office.

2010 - Minister of State Enterprises and Parastatals in the Prime Minister's Office. Appointed to this post following a reshuffle of MDC-T Ministers in the Cabinet by MDC-T President Morgan Tsvangirai in June 2010. [1]

Minister up to 31 July 2013, at the end of the government of national Unity GNU.