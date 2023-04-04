Pindula|Search Pindula
Immaculate Msipa

Immaculate Msipa
BornImmaculate Msipa
(1992-06-07) June 7, 1992 (age 31)
NationalityZimbabwean
OrganizationIroni Ramat HaSharon

Immaculate Msipa is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a forward for Israeli club Ironi Ramat HaSharon FC and the Zimbabwe women's national football team (The Mighty Warriors).[1]

Background

Msipa was born in Harare on 07 June 1992.

Career

Msipa joined the Spanish second division side CF Joventut Almassora from Black Rhinos Queens in early 2021.[2]

In late 2021, Msipa joined Turkish Super League side Fatih Karagümrük from Spanish club CF Joventut Almassora.[3]

National Team

She Msipa represented Zimbabwe at the 2016 Summer Olympics. Msipa served as the Mighty Warriors captain for several years.

Awards/Titles

  • Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) Women’s Player of the Year (2019)
  • Israel Women’s State Cup (2022/23)

References

  1. Innocent Kurira, Mighty Warriors captain Msipa wins Israel Women’s State Cup, Chronicle, Published: 31 May 2023, Retrieved: 05 June 2023
  2. Emmaculate Msipa to complete transfer to Spain, Soccer24, Published: 02 August 2021, Retrieved: 05 June 2023
  3. Ellina Mhlanga,Msipa settles well in Turkey, The Herald, Published: 28 December 2021, Retrieved: 05 June 2023

