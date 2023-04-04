Immaculate Msipa is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a forward for Israeli club Ironi Ramat HaSharon FC and the Zimbabwe women's national football team (The Mighty Warriors).[1]

Background

Msipa was born in Harare on 07 June 1992.

Career

Msipa joined the Spanish second division side CF Joventut Almassora from Black Rhinos Queens in early 2021.[2]