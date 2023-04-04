Immaculate Msipa
|Immaculate Msipa
|Born
|Immaculate Msipa
June 7, 1992
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Organization
|Ironi Ramat HaSharon
Immaculate Msipa is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a forward for Israeli club Ironi Ramat HaSharon FC and the Zimbabwe women's national football team (The Mighty Warriors).[1]
Background
Msipa was born in Harare on 07 June 1992.
Career
Msipa joined the Spanish second division side CF Joventut Almassora from Black Rhinos Queens in early 2021.[2]
In late 2021, Msipa joined Turkish Super League side Fatih Karagümrük from Spanish club CF Joventut Almassora.[3]
National Team
She Msipa represented Zimbabwe at the 2016 Summer Olympics. Msipa served as the Mighty Warriors captain for several years.
Awards/Titles
- Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) Women’s Player of the Year (2019)
- Israel Women’s State Cup (2022/23)
References
- ↑ Innocent Kurira, Mighty Warriors captain Msipa wins Israel Women’s State Cup, Chronicle, Published: 31 May 2023, Retrieved: 05 June 2023
- ↑ Emmaculate Msipa to complete transfer to Spain, Soccer24, Published: 02 August 2021, Retrieved: 05 June 2023
- ↑ Ellina Mhlanga,Msipa settles well in Turkey, The Herald, Published: 28 December 2021, Retrieved: 05 June 2023