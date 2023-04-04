Jimmy Dzingai

He had left Zambian side Nkana F.C. in July 2021 before he went on a trial stint in Jordan.

Dzingai left CAPS United before the end of his contract and was reported to be of interest to a team in the Bangladesh Premier League.[4]

He later confirmed his move to the Asian country’s top-flight side Muktijoddha SKC during an interview with a local online publication. Dzingai said:

Many people are asking me why Bangladesh but it’s a decision I think was good for me and I loved the offer, so why not? As a footballer, you have to know that this job can take you anywhere and it has taken me here.

Teams Played For

Triangle United

Yadah Stars

CAPS United

Power Dynamos

Nkana (Zambia)

National Team

Dzingai has played 11 times for the Zimbabwe senior national team, the Warriors.

He was part of the Warriors squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) hosted by Egypt.