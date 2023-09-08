Joshua Malinga

Joshua Teke Malinga was a Zimbabwean politician and former executive mayor of Bulawayo and special adviser to the president on disability issues.

Background and Education

Born in Filabusi on April 20, 1944, Malinga was dealt a blow at a young age when he lost the ability to walk following a polio attack. He was taken to Jairos Jiri Centre for the disabled in Bulawayo by his relative and late former MP Naison Khutshwekhaya Ndlovu. It was here where Malinga attended school and would later learn a craft as a cobbler.[1]

Career

He joined ZAPU and took up political activism against the racist minority rulers in then Southern Rhodesia, triggered by their treatment of black people. Malinga’s advocacy for disabled people and outspoken comments over the marginalisation of Matabeleland elevated him to national prominence, and he was given a seat in the Zanu PF politburo for many years. President Emmerson Mnangagwa later appointed him his presidential adviser on disability issues.