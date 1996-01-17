Bingala has played for Herentals Football Club in Zimbabwe and Lumwana Radiants in Zambia.

In January 2022, Bingala joined Botswana Premier League side Orapa United.

The terms of his contract with the club were not disclosed but his manager Gilbert Sengwe confirmed the move. He said:

Kelvin Bingala is now an Orapa player. He left Herentals. He joins them after spending six months at Herentals following his return from Zambia where he was playing for Lumwana Radiants.

He (Bingala) was at Herentials FC before I organised a deal for him together with Dominic Chungwa to Lumwana Radiants of Zambia the team was relegated so I asked him to come to rejoin Herentials FC for 6 months.

That was meant for him to keep fit then now after his contract with Herentials expired on 31 December I got a deal for him at Orapa of Botswana a club being sponsored by a Diamond Mining Company.