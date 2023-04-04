Luther Munakandafa is an English footballer with Zimbabwean heritage. He signed his first professional contract with Notts County Football Club in June 2022. Munakandafa plays as a forward.

Career

Munakandafa signed his first professional contract with Notts County after impressing for the under-19s during the 2021/22 season and training regularly for the first team. [1]

In September 2022, Munakandafa joined Basford United Football Club on loan from Notts County.[2]