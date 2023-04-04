Luveve is a suburb and constituency in Bulawayo. The constituency has sometimes been combined with Pumula. In 2023, Emakhandeni/Luveve Constituency was created.

Government

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Luveve returned to Parliament:

Reggie Moyo of MDC–T with 5 586 votes or 46.74 percent,

Nicholas Mhlanga of Zanu PF with 2 874 votes or 24.04 percent,

Israel Mabaleka of MDC–N with 2 348 votes or 19.64 percent,

3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.

Total 11 955 votes