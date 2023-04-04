Luveve
ZEC has released results from the 21 June 2023 nomination court for Bulawayo. [1]
Luveve is a suburb and constituency in Bulawayo. The constituency has sometimes been combined with Pumula. In 2023, Emakhandeni/Luveve Constituency was created.
Government
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Luveve returned to Parliament:
- Reggie Moyo of MDC–T with 5 586 votes or 46.74 percent,
- Nicholas Mhlanga of Zanu PF with 2 874 votes or 24.04 percent,
- Israel Mabaleka of MDC–N with 2 348 votes or 19.64 percent,
- 3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.
Total 11 955 votes
Emakhandeni/Luveve Constituency (see Emakhandeni/Luveve)
- Brian Samuriwo – Zanu - PF
- Descent Collins Bajila – CCC
- Khulumani Ndlovu – ZANC
