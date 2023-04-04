Madzibaba Danniel
Madzibaba Danniel born, Daniel Mutore is a self-proclaimed prophet, founder and leader of Johane Masowe Yemuchinjiko Apostolic Church, which is headquartered in Tsvingwe high density suburb, Penhalonga, Mutasa, Manicaland Province.
Personal Details
Born: Penhalonga and raised there.
Events
Forming Johane Masowe Yemuchinjiko Apostolic Church
Madzibaba Danniel affectionately known as Mambo Enoch claims that the holy spirit instructed him to form the church and register it under the laws of Zimbabwe. He also claims that he received his calling to heal the sick, perform miracles and spread the word of God within the confines of the Johane Masowe faith and teachings.
Fall out with Madzibaba Andby
Before forming his own church Madzibaba Danniel used to be the chairman of Johane the 5th of Africa Apostolic church, led by Andby Makururu. In February 2023 an audio circulated in which Madzibaba Andby threatened to curse Madzibaba Danniel. [1]