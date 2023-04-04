Mangwe is a constituency of Parliament. It was formed by the ZEC delimitation exercise in 2023. It is in Matabeleland South Province and was formerly in Bulalima/Mangwe Constituency. There is also Matobo-Mangwe Constituency.

Government

Nomination Court 2023

The ZEC list of candidates for the August 2023 elections for Matabeleland South have been released.

Mangwe Constituency.

Matobo-Mangwe Constituency.