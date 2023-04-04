Matobo-Mangwe
The ZEC list of candidates for the August 2023 elections for Matabeleland South have been released. [1]
Matobo-Mangwe is a constituency of Parliament. It was formed by the ZEC delimitation exercise in 2023. It is in Matabeleland South Province. There are also Matobo and Mangwe constituencies.
Government
Nomination Court 2023
Matobo-Mangwe Constituency.
References
- ↑ Matabeleland South Full list of 2023 election candidates, Chronicle, Published: 22 June 2023, Retrieved: 29 June 2023