McClive Phiri
|Macclive Phiri
|Born
|Macclive Phiri
June 17, 1993
Bulawayo
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Organization
|Bulawayo Chiefs Football Clubs
|Known for
|Played for the Warriors in the 0-1 loss to Somalia
MacClive Phiri is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a right-back for Green Fuel Football Club.
Personal Details
Phiri was born on 17 June 1993 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second-largest city.[1]
Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School or any tertiary education.
Career
MacClive joined Castle Lager Premier Soccer League club Bulawayo Chiefs on 1 August 2022. [2]
He had been unattached for a few months following his release by South African National First Division side Venda Football Club at the end of last season.[3]
Phiri trained with his former team Highlanders Football Club in June but couldn’t get a contract.
Phiri was among 17 players who joined Castle Lager Premier Soccer League debutants Green Fuel Football Club.[4]
He has played for several clubs in South Africa, including the now-defunct Bidvest Wits, Sekhukhune United, and Venda FC.
National Team Caps
As of 8 August 2022, Phiri had been capped 6 times at the senior level. He played for the Warriors when they lost 0-1 to Somalia in a World Cup 2022 First Round match played at Stade national El Hadj Hassan Gouled Aptidon in Djibouti City, Djibouti.
Clubs
Phiri has played for the following clubs:
- Tsholotsho Pirates (2015-2016)
- Ngezi Platinum Stars (2017)
- Highlanders (2018-2019)
- Bidvest Wits (2019/2020)
- Sekhukhune United (2020/2021)
- Venda Football Academy (2021/2022)
- Bulawayo Chiefs (2022)
- Green Fuel (2023-)
Further Reading
- ↑ MacClive Phiri, Published: No Date was given, Retrieved 08 August 2022
- ↑ , Mehluli Sibanda, Bulawayo Chiefs sign MacClive Phiri, Published: 01 August 2022, Retrieved 08 August 2022
- ↑ , Virjo Mufaro, Macclive Phiri joins new club after released in South Africa, Published: 06 August 2022, Retrieved 08 August 2022
- ↑ Tafadzwa Chigandiwa, Ex-Bosso assistant coach Bekithemba Ndlovu joins Green Fuel, Nehanda Radio, Published: 24 January 2023, Retrieved: 10 February 2023