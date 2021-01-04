Pindula

Welcome to Pindula

Page Discussion
(Redirected from Millicent Chandavengerwa)

Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

My Wish Would Have Been For A Lenient Sentence – Deputy Arts Minister On Fantan And Levels Imprisonment 06 Jan 2021

Avoid All Travel To Zimbabwe – CDC Warns US Citizens 06 Jan 2021

FULL TEXT: We Are Unsettled By The Harsh Sentence Of DJ Fantan And Levels – Chill Spot Records 06 Jan 2021

4 FC Platinum Players, Captain, Test Positive For COVID-19 Hours Before The Game Against Simba FC 06 Jan 2021

Air Zimbabwe Planning To Expand Fleet By Introducing 2 Embraer ERJ145s – Report 06 Jan 2021

Parirenyatwa ‘s COVID-19 Unit Has 3 ICU Beds, People Are Dying Because No One Is Volunteering To Work There – Report 06 Jan 2021

You Need A Refferal From Govt Officials To Be Admitted At “Sakunda”‘s Arundel Hospital- Human Rights Activist Details Her Ordeal 06 Jan 2021



Recently Updated Profiles

   

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=96512"