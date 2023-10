Mixed Cropping is growing more than one type of crop on a piece of land at the same time. It can be used if crops from different families are chosen which can supply each other with the food nutrients they need for growing health. The crops are best grown in pairs. Some examples:

cabbages and beans

cucumber and maize

carrots and peas

potatoes and maize

beans and potatoes

Crop rotation is growing different crops on the same piece of land at different times.