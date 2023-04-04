Pindula|Search Pindula
Mpopoma

Mpopoma is a suburb in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.

Infrastructure

See Mpopoma High School.
See Msiteli Secondary School.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mpopoma returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mpopoma returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 17 877 or 38.29 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mpopoma returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Pelandaba–Mpopoma returned to Parliament:

  • Bekithemba Nyathi of MDC–T with 6 024 votes or 59.87 percent,
  • Joseph Tshuma of Zanu PF with 2 122 votes or 21.09 percent,
  • Duduzile Dube of MDC–N with 964 votes or 9.58 percent,
  • 8 others with 951 votes or 9.45 percent.

Total 10 061 votes

ZEC has released results from the 21 June 2023 nomination court for Bulawayo. [1]
Mpopoma/Mzilikazi Constituency

