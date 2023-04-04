Mpopoma
See Mpopoma High School.
ZEC has released results from the 21 June 2023 nomination court for Bulawayo. [1]
Mpopoma is a suburb in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
Infrastructure
See Msiteli Secondary School.
Government
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mpopoma returned to Parliament:
- Sydney Donald Malunga of PF-ZAPU - 37 089 votes.
- Josias Chirongo Chidyamakono of Zanu PF - 11 163 votes.
- Walter Nqabeni Mthimkhulu of UANC - 2 068 votes.
- Nason Tenene of ZANU - 256 votes,
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mpopoma returned to Parliament:
- Edson Ncube of Zanu PF with 13 164 votes,
- Philip Hadebe of ZUM with 3 042 votes,
- Grey Bango, Independent, with 359 votes,
- Godfrey Mpezeni of UANC with 287,
- Phineas Sithole of ZANU–Ndonga with 234.
Turnout - 17 877 or 38.29 %
In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mpopoma returned to Parliament:
- Milton Gwetu of MDC with 14 813 votes,
- Sikanyiso Ndlovu of Zanu PF with 2 540 votes,
- Paul Siwela of ZAPU with 146 votes,
- Rachal Mpala of Liberty Party with 83 votes.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Pelandaba–Mpopoma returned to Parliament:
- Bekithemba Nyathi of MDC–T with 6 024 votes or 59.87 percent,
- Joseph Tshuma of Zanu PF with 2 122 votes or 21.09 percent,
- Duduzile Dube of MDC–N with 964 votes or 9.58 percent,
- 8 others with 951 votes or 9.45 percent.
Total 10 061 votes
Mpopoma/Mzilikazi Constituency
- Desmond Makaza - CCC
- Admire Tonderai Masikati – Zanu PF
- Zvikwete Innocent Mbano – ZANC
- Strike Mkandla – Independent
- Sihle Muzenda – FA
- Bekezela Ncube- ZAPU
- Blessing Sibanda - DOP
- Pardon Tapfumaneyi- Independent
- ↑ ZEC releases Bulawayo Nomination Court results, Chronicle, Published: 22 June 2023, Retrieved: 22 June 2023