In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mpopoma returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 17 877 or 38.29 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mpopoma returned to Parliament:

Milton Gwetu of MDC with 14 813 votes,

Sikanyiso Ndlovu of Zanu PF with 2 540 votes,

Paul Siwela of ZAPU with 146 votes,

Rachal Mpala of Liberty Party with 83 votes.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Pelandaba–Mpopoma returned to Parliament:

Bekithemba Nyathi of MDC–T with 6 024 votes or 59.87 percent,

Joseph Tshuma of Zanu PF with 2 122 votes or 21.09 percent,

Duduzile Dube of MDC–N with 964 votes or 9.58 percent,

8 others with 951 votes or 9.45 percent.

Total 10 061 votes

ZEC has released results from the 21 June 2023 nomination court for Bulawayo. [1]

Mpopoma/Mzilikazi Constituency