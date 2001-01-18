Munashe Garananga

Career

Garananga is a former Ubuntu Cape Town Academy player. He joined the Belarusian premier league side, Dynamo Brest in February 2022.[1]

In January 2023, Garananga left Dynamo Brest to join the Moldovan team, Sheriff Tiraspol.

He made his debut for Sheriff in the Europa Conference League playoffs stage against Serbian side FK Partizan in February 2023.[2]