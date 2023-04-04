Munyaradzi God Knows Jonas

He is a cousin of Zimdancehall artiste, Jah Master (Real name Rodney Mashandure), who is known mostly for his unusual dressing, chanting style as well as lyrics.

Music

Jonas came to prominence as a member of the Rusangano Family in 2017 when the group became the first hip-hop group to win the Choice Music Prize for Irish Album of the Year.

The artiste released a single titled "Twelve 61" which featured Jah Master in June 2022 and was working on another song titled "We Move the Needle" which was set to be released in July 2022.

Jonas said the song, Twelve 61, was based on one of Chingaira’s most famous songs, "Vanhu VemuAfrica".

The title of the track was a reference to Jonas’s grandmother’s house address in Chitungwiza.

The cousins crafted the track remotely as they were yet to meet, but Jonas said he planned to work with more Zimdancehall artistes. Said, Jonas:

I don’t put parts of myself in the corner; I feel like I’m 100 per cent Irish, but I’m also 100 per cent Zimbabwean. When I made music with Rusangano Family, those two sides of myself came together music-wise and intellectually — but thematically, it was for a specific audience at a specific time. To this day, that is an audience that I’m very, very proud and happy to have, but the music I made ...