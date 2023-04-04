Newsome Mutema is a Zimbabwean Football coach. In May 2023, he was appointed ZPC Kariba interim coach following the departure of head coach Darlington Dodo.

Career

Mutema was appointed ZPC Kariba Football Club Coach's interim coach in May 2023 following the departure of head coach Darlington Dodo who joined Green Fuel Football Club as Rodwell Dhlakama's assistant.[1]

In June 2023, Luke Masomere was appointed ZPC Kariba head coach and Mutema was relegated to assistant coach.[2]