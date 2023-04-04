Nyamandhlovu
Feedback
Nyamandhlovu (sometimes Nyamandlovu) is in Matabeleland North Province.
See Nyamandlovu Aquifer.
See Nyamandlovu Secondary School.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Nyamandhlovu returned to Parliament:
- John Landa Nkomo of PF-ZAPU - 36 098 votes.
- Shadreck Fortrixon Ndlovu of Zanu PF - 4 679 votes.
- Christopher Fumirai Mariga of UANC - 1 044 votes.
- Enock Musiyandaka of ZANU - 234 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Nyamandhlovu returned to Parliament:
- Mark Rosenfels of Zanu PF with 10 462 votes,
- Geoffrey Peterson of ZUM with 1 796 votes.
Turnout - 13 204 voters or 36.49 %