Nyamandhlovu

Nyamandhlovu (sometimes Nyamandlovu) is in Matabeleland North Province.


See Nyamandlovu Aquifer.
See Nyamandlovu Secondary School.


In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Nyamandhlovu returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Nyamandhlovu returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 13 204 voters or 36.49 %

