Nyasha Chazika

Career

Chazika rose through the ranks from the Dynamos juniors in the early 2000s, and later joined South African club, SuperSport United Football Club in 2003.[2]

He suffered a nagging knee injury which kept him sidelined for the better part of his stay at the South African club. He also failed to pin down a first-team jersey at SuperSport.

Chazika left South Africa in 2005 and rejoined Dynamos. He later played for the now-defunct Buymore and CAPS United.

The former Young Warriors captain won one league title with Makepekepe but was released at the start of 2009.

Chazika earned a living by playing in the Harare-based Bankers Social League.

Drugs, Depression, Financial Struggles

In September 2022, Chazika revealed that he was suffering from depression after his close relatives allegedly abandoned him.[3]

He said he was experiencing financial challenges and had resorted to drugs. He said:

My relatives, some of whom I used to pay school fees and buy uniforms for, have abandoned me and that really hurts me. I didn’t use to take drugs but people neglected me, and now treat me like trash. I’m trying to come out of this situation on my own. But I have friends who have made it in life, some of whom even owe me money but they don’t help. It really pains me, because I cannot struggle whilst those people are there. I have however accepted my situation and left everything in God’s hands.