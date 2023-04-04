Pfungwa Kunaka

Career

He was appointed the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on 22 August 2022.

Kunaka took over from Onesimo Mazai Moyo who left the post on 31 July 2022 following his retirement.

Before his appointment as the perm sec for the Mines Ministry, Kunaka was with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development as the chief director responsible for expenditure Management, a post he held since 2007.

He also held various positions in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development which include Chief Economist Revenue Expenditure, Director, National Budgeting, Chief Director, Resource Mobilisation, Chief Director, Fiscal Policy and Advisory Services and Chief Director, Expenditure Management which Chief Director posts he held since 2007.

Events

In the Government Gazette dated 28 April 2023, Kunaka announced that Shalom Mining Corporation Private Limited (SMCPL) had applied to explore Mana Pools for oil and gas.[2]

However, there was opposition to the application as Mana Pools is designated as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).