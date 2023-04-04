Pindula|Search Pindula
Precious Shumba

Precious Shumba
BornPrecious Shumba
(1976-01-27)January 27, 1976
Rusape
ResidenceZimbabwe
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwean
EducationWomen's University in Africa (WUA)Women's University in Africa (WUA)
Alma materUniversity of Zimbabwe
OccupationSociology and Gender Development
OrganizationHarare Residents' Trust
Known forFounding the Harare Residents Trust in February 2008

Precious Shumba is a Zimbabwean freelance journalist, community leader, and human rights defender. He is the Director of the Harare Residents' Trust.

Background and Education

Precious Shumba is the Director of the Harare Residents' Trust (HRT), an organisation championing the interests of Harare residents. He holds an MSc. Sociology and Anthropology degree he studied with the University of Zimbabwe from 2018 to 2020. He also studied at: Mavhudzi High School 1992 - 1993; St Faith's Mission Rusape 1990 - 1991; St Faith's Primary and Secondary School 1983 - 1991; Women's University in Africa (WUA) Women's University in Africa (WUA) BSc Honours, Sociology and Gender Development Studies.

Career

Precious Shumba is a freelance journalist who once worked for Sandawana News, Eastern Star, Daily News and the Manica Post. He got his qualifications in 2000..[1] He also worked for Action Aid International Zimbabwe, Combined Harare Residents Association, Anglican Diocese of Manicaland and Anglican Diocese of Harare as Press Officer, initially for Bishop Dr Sebastian Bakare and later Bishop Dr Chad Nicholas Gandiya at the height of the Anglican Church exile in 2007- 2016.

Arrest

He was arrested in May 2008 when police raided the Harare office of the international aid NGO ActionAid where he worked as a programmes officer. A reporter for "The Daily News" until it was forced to close, Shumba was the 10th journalist to be arrested since the general elections.

Gallery

Videos

References

  1. [1], Kubatana, Posted: July 08, 2011, Accessed: 04 July, 2022

