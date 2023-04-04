Precious Shumba is a Zimbabwean freelance journalist, community leader, and human rights defender. He is the Director of the Harare Residents' Trust.

Background and Education

Precious Shumba is the Director of the Harare Residents' Trust (HRT), an organisation championing the interests of Harare residents. He holds an MSc. Sociology and Anthropology degree he studied with the University of Zimbabwe from 2018 to 2020. He also studied at: Mavhudzi High School 1992 - 1993; St Faith's Mission Rusape 1990 - 1991; St Faith's Primary and Secondary School 1983 - 1991; Women's University in Africa (WUA) Women's University in Africa (WUA) BSc Honours, Sociology and Gender Development Studies.

Career

Precious Shumba is a freelance journalist who once worked for Sandawana News, Eastern Star, Daily News and the Manica Post. He got his qualifications in 2000..[1] He also worked for Action Aid International Zimbabwe, Combined Harare Residents Association, Anglican Diocese of Manicaland and Anglican Diocese of Harare as Press Officer, initially for Bishop Dr Sebastian Bakare and later Bishop Dr Chad Nicholas Gandiya at the height of the Anglican Church exile in 2007- 2016.