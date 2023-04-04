Promak Entertainment
Tel: 0719 950062
Company formed in 2018 by Prosper Makonye aka Frossy79.
Promak Entertainment is involved in the music industry.
Tel: 0719 950062
Website: FB - [1]
Organisation Structure
The company was created to assist musicians, especially upcoming Artists, to get recognised and established in the musical industry.
Offers
- music distribution
- business advertising
- marketing
- artworks-potraits
- graphics designing
- song Writing
- (lyrics) beat making
- recording
- logo making
- lyrical videos
- skits
- drama
- movie writing
- sponsorships
- promotions
- advising musicians
- artists management
- poems