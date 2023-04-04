Pindula|Search Pindula
Promak Entertainment

Promak Entertainment is involved in the music industry.

Contact Details

Tel: 0719 950062
Website: FB - [1]

Organisation Structure

Company formed in 2018 by Prosper Makonye aka Frossy79.
The company was created to assist musicians, especially upcoming Artists, to get recognised and established in the musical industry.

Offers

  • music distribution
  • business advertising
  • marketing
  • artworks-potraits
  • graphics designing
  • song Writing
  • (lyrics) beat making
  • recording
  • logo making
  • lyrical videos
  • skits
  • drama
  • movie writing
  • sponsorships
  • promotions
  • advising musicians
  • artists management
  • poems

