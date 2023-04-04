Pumula
Pumula is a suburb and constituency in Bulawayo. The constituency has sometimes been combined with Luveve.
Government
In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Pumula-Luveve returned to Parliament:
- Esafu Mdhlongwa of MDC with 18 901 votes,
- Norman Zikhali of Zanu PF with 3 020 votes,
- Jethro Mkwananzi of ZAPU with 263 votes,
- Zakhele Mpofu, Independent, with 127 votes,
- Jeremiah Michael Ndlovu of UP with 61 votes,
- Beauty Sidambe of LPZ with 53 votes,
- Elizabeth Mudanda of LP with 50 votes.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Pumula returned to Parliament:
- Albert Mhlanga of MDC–T with 6 100 votes or 55.38 percent,
- Godfrey Malaba Ncube of Zanu PF with 2 877 votes or 26.12 percent,
- Losiya Ncube of MDC–N with 1 514 votes or 13.75 percent,
- 5 others with 523 votes or 4.75 percent.
Total 11 014 votes
In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Pumula returned to Parliament:
- Sichelesile Mahlangu of CCC with 3 092 votes,
- Pumulani Nsingo of Zanu PF with 1 212 votes,
- Richard Ncube of ZAPU with 227 votes,
- Albert Mhlanga of MDC Alliance with 110 votes,
- Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu of UDA with 33 votes,
- Stanford Nyoni of RPZ with 27 votes,
- Thabani Tshuma, Independent, with 62 votes.
ZEC has released results from the 21 June 2023 nomination court for Bulawayo. [1]
Pumula Constituency
- Sichelesile Mahlangu – CCC
- Albert Mhlanga – CCC Albert Mhlanga is being sued as a fraudulent CCC candidate. [2]
- Trust Mazwi Mkhwananzi – [[ZAPU[[
- Phumulani Nsingo – Zanu PF
Infrastructure
See Pumula Secondary School.
See Pumula South Secondary School.
See Luveve High School.
See Luveve Stadium.
