Pumula

Pumula is a suburb and constituency in Bulawayo. The constituency has sometimes been combined with Luveve.

Government

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Pumula-Luveve returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Pumula returned to Parliament:

Total 11 014 votes

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Pumula returned to Parliament:

ZEC has released results from the 21 June 2023 nomination court for Bulawayo. [1]
Pumula Constituency

Infrastructure

See Pumula Secondary School.
See Pumula South Secondary School.

See Luveve High School.
See Luveve Stadium.

  1. ZEC releases Bulawayo Nomination Court results, Chronicle, Published: 22 June 2023, Retrieved: 22 June 2023
  2. CCC Sues 41 "Fraudulent" Candidates, Chronicle, Pindula: 26 June 2023, Retrieved: 28 June 2023

