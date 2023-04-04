Raphael Mushanawani is a Zimbabwean business executive and telecommunications engineer. He is the current CEO of the state-owned mobile operator NetOne.

Career

Mushanawani was appointed to the position of Acting NetOne CEO in November 2020 following the stepping down of then Acting CEO cting Chipo Jaisson. Previously, Mushanwanai had served as the company's Chief Information Officer.[1]

Other jobs Mushanawani held in the past include Computer Network Manager at Telecel Zimbabwe arond 2000.