Regina Barara
Feedback
Regina Barara was elected to Ward 6, Mutasa RDC, on 17 December 2022, following the death of Stephen E Kavhuru.
Personal Details
No information was found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – stood for Ward 6 Mutasa RDC. The election returned:
- Stephen Kavhuru of MDC with 1066 votes,
- Regina Barara of Zanu-PF with 1063 votes,
- Precious Nyakujara of ZIPP with 60 votes. [1]
2022 - Following the death of Stephen Kavhuru, a by-election was held for Mutasa RDC Ward 6 on 17 December 2022. It returned:
- Regina Barara of Zanu PF with 1 080 votes or 71.7 percent,
- Babrah Nyamuru of CCC with 433 votes or 28.3 percent,
Of 2597 registered voters, a total of 1 528 votes were cast, or 58.8 percent.
Events
Further Reading
References
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018