Sarungano, born Innocent Kufakunesu is a Zimbabwean musician who leads his band, The Story Tellers. Sarungano, also known as Inno Answer was born on the 24th of April 1994.

He came to the limelight after performing some of Oliver Mtukudzi 's songs on various platforms. He can imitate his voice.

Musical Journey

Sarungano is a product of Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton , Zimbabwe. He was nurtured and groomed by the late Dr Oliver Mtukudzi. He plays the acoustic guitar, lead guitar and mbira.