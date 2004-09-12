Sean Tarima

He was born to Zimbabwean parents which makes him eligible to play for the Warriors or the Three Lions.[2]

Career

Tarima signed his first professional contract at West Ham's iconic Chadwell Heath training facility, the home of the Academy of Football in June 2023.

He joined the Hammers (West Ham) at the age of ten after a spell with Sunday team Euro Dagenham.

Tarima developed through the ranks in the Academy of Football and made 17 appearances for the U18s in the 2021/22 campaign.

However, a long-term injury hampered his start to the 2022/23 season. After recovering from the injury, Tarima became an integral part of the young Hammers, making 15 outings in U18s Premier League South.

He also played a role in every round of the FA Youth Cup and started both the Youth Cup semi-final at London Stadium and the final at the Emirates Stadium.

Tarima also made his U21s debut as a substitute in the Premier League International Cup win over Feyenoord in November 2022.

International Caps

Tarima made his England U16s bow in the UEFA U16 development tournament at St George’s Park in October 2019, impressing in a 2-1 win over Norway.

Awards/Titles

During the 2022/23 season, Sean helped the Hammers to a 5-1 win over Arsenal to lift a fourth trophy in the Club’s history.