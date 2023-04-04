In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Silobela returned to Parliament:

Abednico Mathe Malinga of MDC with 15 985 votes,

Tommy Moyo of Zanu PF with 5 848 votes,

Godfrey Viki of ZAPU with 481 votes,

Priscilla Mangena of UP with 393 votes.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Silobela returned to Parliament:

Total 15 112 votes