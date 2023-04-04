Silobela
Silobela is in Midlands Province.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Silobela returned to Parliament:
- Steven Vuma of Zanu PF with 14 402 votes,
- Kaiza Jackson of ZUM with 2 479 votes.
Turnout - 17 589 voters or 54.16 %
In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Silobela returned to Parliament:
- Abednico Mathe Malinga of MDC with 15 985 votes,
- Tommy Moyo of Zanu PF with 5 848 votes,
- Godfrey Viki of ZAPU with 481 votes,
- Priscilla Mangena of UP with 393 votes.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Silobela returned to Parliament:
- Mtokozisi M Mpofu of Zanu PF with 8 142 votes or 53.88 percent,
- Anadi Sululu of MDC-T with 5 323 votes or 35.22 percent,
- Rittah Ndlovu of MDC with 1 050 votes or 6.95 percent,
- Thomas T Ndebele of ZAPU with 318 votes or 2.10 percent,
- Fanuel Sibindi, Independent, with 183 votes or 1.21 percent,
- Clement Moyo, Independent, with 96 votes or 0.64 percent.
Total 15 112 votes