Simba Bhora Football Club is a Zimbabwean professional football club based in Shamva in Mashonaland Central Province and plays in the Premier Soccer League.[1]

Background

Simba Bhora was established in the year 2008 as Simba Stars Football Club by Simbarashe Ndoro, a Shamva-born youth and Entrepreneur, with support from the members of the Shamva community. The club was renamed Simba Bhora Football Club in 2019.

It plays its home matches in the Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva.