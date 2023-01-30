Feedback post on Brighton Tuwaya
I was his classmate at Zvishavane High School. During that time he was in the school team that went to the nationals nd he was a regular at th then Southern region division one side, Mandava United, in Zvishavane. At school he played with th likes of Tongai Magwendere (formely in th books of Chapungu, Caps....), Mcdonald Mazhakata.....
At Mandava United he played with the likes of Itai Chiwara, a former Caps player
