Open main menu
Home
Random
Recent changes
Special pages
Preferences
About Pindula
Disclaimers
Search
User menu
107.23.218.4
Talk
Watchlist
Contributions
Log in
Feedback post on Budiriro 2 High School
Help
View page
Talk
Settings
‹ View feedback page
41.193.124.237
did not find what they were looking for.
1 hour ago
I want to see pictures and uniforms
Is this feedback helpful?
Yes
No
Flag as abuse
‹ View feedback page
Retrieved from "
https://www.pindula.co.zw/Special:ArticleFeedbackv5/Budiriro_2_High_School/05f358356c81de2cc3be3601ac34a885
"
41.193.124.237 did not find what they were looking for.1 hour ago