Open main menu
Home
Random
Recent changes
Special pages
Preferences
About Pindula
Disclaimers
Search
User menu
107.23.218.4
Talk
Watchlist
Contributions
Log in
Feedback post on Chelsea Mguni
Help
View page
Talk
Settings
‹ View feedback page
197.185.101.205
found what they were looking for.
12 minutes ago
Keep updating the page so that it remains current and relevant
Is this feedback helpful?
Yes
No
Flag as abuse
‹ View feedback page
Retrieved from "
https://www.pindula.co.zw/Special:ArticleFeedbackv5/Chelsea_Mguni/05ebeba3e443cb9da6fd3601ac34a885
"
197.185.101.205 found what they were looking for.12 minutes ago