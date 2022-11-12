Pindula

Feedback post on Cherutombo Secondary School

‹ View feedback page

102.128.76.64 did not find what they were looking for.

23 minutes ago
When was the school opened and who was the first headmaster
Is this feedback helpful?YesNo
Flag as abuse
‹ View feedback page
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/Special:ArticleFeedbackv5/Cherutombo_Secondary_School/0611b25c3cc3afd728653601ac34a885"