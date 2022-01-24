Pindula

Feedback post on Citizens' Coalition for Change

‹ View feedback page

77.246.53.160 found what they were looking for.

37 minutes ago
This is a good name which the majority of supporters will grasp easily. Well done.
Is this feedback helpful?YesNo
Flag as abuse
‹ View feedback page
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/Special:ArticleFeedbackv5/Citizens%27_Coalition_for_Change/05fa35be034362e93b623601ac34a885"