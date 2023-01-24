Feedback post on DT Bio Mudimba

Pindula

-The real name is Day Tawanda Ncube not Mudimba. - On occupations he is a session guitarists, a vocals coach and also a music producer - On education he studied music with Zimbabwe Music Academy in 2015 -Awards won needs to be updated, he wone ZIMA- BEST SUNGURA 2022, NAMA- OUTSTANDING NEWCOMER 2022 & STAR FM BEST SUNGURA 2022 Accolades. -He is a Correctional Officer at Zimbabwe Prisons & Correctional Services.
