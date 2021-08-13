Pindula

Feedback post on Donel Mangena

‹ View feedback page

41.162.10.19 did not find what they were looking for.

53 minutes ago
I would like to know if donel's home language is shona or isindebele
Is this feedback helpful?YesNo
Flag as abuse
‹ View feedback page
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/Special:ArticleFeedbackv5/Donel_Mangena/05ed0544f002b267712c3601ac34a885"