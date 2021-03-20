Open main menu
Home
Random
Recent changes
Special pages
Preferences
About Pindula
Disclaimers
Search
User menu
107.23.218.4
Talk
Watchlist
Contributions
Log in
Feedback post on Emmanuel Makandiwa
Help
View page
Talk
Settings
‹ View feedback page
172.58.27.250
found what they were looking for.
1 hour ago
These articles of are very helpful. Using charms is not of God thank you
Is this feedback helpful?
Yes
No
Flag as abuse
‹ View feedback page
Retrieved from "
https://www.pindula.co.zw/Special:ArticleFeedbackv5/Emmanuel_Makandiwa/05e1343866a26c9f57e13601ac34a885
"
172.58.27.250 found what they were looking for.1 hour ago