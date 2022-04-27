Feedback post on Energy Murambadoro
Energy left Gokwe and joined Foundation Mutual Society sponsored FMS Stars, a division 3 team that based in Redcliff. He Helped the team gain promotion into Division 2. However, he never played for the team in Division 2 as he was spotted by the late Ashton Nyazika when FMS Stars was playing a friendly match with Eiffel Flats in Kadoma in an off season mini tournament involving Caps United, Eiffel Flats and FMS Stars.
It is from that game that Caps snatched him from FMS Stars.
Energy never played a competitive match under Nyazika.
Rahman Gumbo is the one who unleashed Energy when he took over from Nyazika
Is this feedback helpful?YesNo
82.145.208.189 found what they were looking for.53 minutes ago