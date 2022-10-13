Open main menu
Home
Random
Recent changes
Special pages
Preferences
About Pindula
Disclaimers
Search
User menu
35.173.238.138
Talk
Watchlist
Contributions
Log in
Feedback post on Ezekiel Guti
Help
View page
Talk
Settings
‹ View feedback page
197.221.238.154
found what they were looking for.
59 minutes ago
Very interesting and He is truly a man of God. There were times I would dream of him
Is this feedback helpful?
Yes
No
Flag as abuse
‹ View feedback page
Retrieved from "
https://www.pindula.co.zw/Special:ArticleFeedbackv5/Ezekiel_Guti/060f4677fa03e4f754613601ac34a885
"
197.221.238.154 found what they were looking for.59 minutes ago