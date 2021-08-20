Pindula

Feedback post on Gukurahundi Timeline (1980 - 1990)

‹ View feedback page

197.221.255.51 found what they were looking for.

6 minutes ago
Wanted to know what happened long time ago....and to understand the word Gugurawundi
Is this feedback helpful?YesNo
Flag as abuse
‹ View feedback page
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/Special:ArticleFeedbackv5/Gukurahundi_Timeline_(1980_-_1990)/05ed8a0fa0a0095eb8263601ac34a885"