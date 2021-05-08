Pindula

Feedback post on Harare Polytechnic Short Courses Offered

‹ View feedback page

102.128.79.89 found what they were looking for.

37 minutes ago
What is the duration of the courses? Specifically CAD/CAM
Is this feedback helpful?YesNo
Flag as abuse
‹ View feedback page
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/Special:ArticleFeedbackv5/Harare_Polytechnic_Short_Courses_Offered/05e5378e6301923d3b4d3601ac34a885"