Open main menu
Home
Random
Recent changes
Special pages
Preferences
About Pindula
Disclaimers
Search
User menu
35.173.238.138
Talk
Watchlist
Contributions
Log in
Feedback post on Kapfupi
Help
View page
Talk
Settings
‹ View feedback page
197.221.254.123
found what they were looking for.
17 minutes ago
Give us what we actually need
Is this feedback helpful?
Yes
No
Flag as abuse
‹ View feedback page
Retrieved from "
https://www.pindula.co.zw/Special:ArticleFeedbackv5/Kapfupi/0601d401f50124d781d93601ac34a885
"
197.221.254.123 found what they were looking for.17 minutes ago